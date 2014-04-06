'Captain America' sets box office record as it leaps past 'Noah'

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 6 "Captain America:
The Winter Soldier," the sequel to Marvel's 2011 film about the
Red, White and Blue super hero, smashed its way to $96.2 million
in weekend ticket sales, setting a new record for an April
release and speeding past last week's winner, "Noah."
The film, which stars Chris Evans as a scrawny World War Two
reject given super powers from an experimental serum, easily
exceeded the April take for the racing movie "Fast Five," which
collected $86.2 million in ticket sales in April 2011.
"Noah," starring Russell Crowe as the biblical figure, was
second with $17 million in ticket sales from Friday to Sunday,
and has collected $72.3 million in overall domestic sales since
opening last week, according to studio estimates.
The dystopian action film "Divergent" was third with $13
million, for a total of $114 million since its March 21 release
in U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by
Walt Disney. Paramount, a unit of Viacom,
released "Noah." "Divergent" was released by Lionsgate.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)