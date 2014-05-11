UPDATE 1-'Neighbors' knocks 'Spider-Man' from U.S. box office perch

(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK May 11 Raunchy adult
comedy "Neighbors", starring Seth Rogen as a family man who
moves next to a frat house, kicked superhero movie "The Amazing
Spider-Man 2" off the top spot on U.S. and Canadian box office
charts over the weekend.
"Neighbors" earned $51.1 million in ticket sales to lead all
movies from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from
tracking firm Rentrak.
"Spider-Man 2", last weekend's box office winner, took in
$37.2 million to finish second, ahead of comedy "The Other
Woman" with $9.3 million.
Rogen stars in "Neighbors" as a married former party guy
transitioning into suburban parenthood with his wife, played by
Rose Byrne.
Rogen's character wages war with the neighboring frat house
and its obnoxious president, played by "High School Musical"
star Zac Efron.
"Neighbors" far exceeded pre-weekend forecasts for a debut
of $35 million to $40 million. The movie cost $18 million to
make, according to the Box Office Mojo website.
Its success follows other adult comedy hits such as
"Bridesmaids", "Ted" and last summer's "This is the End", also
starring Rogen.
"This was the little engine that could," said Nikki Rocco,
president for domestic distribution at Universal Pictures, the
unit of Comcast Corp that distributed "Neighbors".
The film got a boost by playing especially well with female
and older audiences, she said.
The opening was among the best-ever for an R-rated comedy,
according to Rentrak.
The take for "Spider-Man 2", one of a string of big-budget
superhero and monster movies Hollywood is releasing in the
coming weeks, dropped nearly 60 percent from its opening
weekend, bringing its domestic haul to $148 million.
The franchise's previous film in 2012 reached $262 million,
according to Boxofficemojo.
The global total for the sequel stands at just over $550
million through Sunday, distributor Sony Corp said.
The film stars Andrew Garfield as the web-slinging superhero
and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, the girlfriend of Spider-Man's
alter-ego Peter Parker, in a follow-up to a 2012 blockbuster.
"The drop we had is right in the realm of what we would
expect it to be" for films of that scale, said Rory Bruer,
president of worldwide distribution for Sony Pictures
Entertainment.
He added: "We're well on our way toward meeting and
exceeding our goals."
DOROTHY RETURNS
The faith-based drama "Heaven Is for Real", also released by
Sony, took fourth place with $7 million for a total just over
$75 million in its fourth week in release.
Disney's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" rounded out
the top five, taking in $5.9 million.
Another Sony release, new comedy "Mom's Night Out", earned
$4.2 million at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters,
only managing the No. 7 spot.
The film follows female friends who head out for a grown-up
evening while their husbands watch the kids.
It was followed by new release "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's
Return", an animated sequel to "The Wizard of Oz" story, which
grossed $3.7 million at domestic theaters. The film features the
voices of Lea Michele, Dan Aykroyd and Kelsey Grammer.
"The Other Woman" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox. Clarius Entertainment
distributed "Legends of Oz."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan and Sophie Hares)