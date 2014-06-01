'Maleficent' casts $70 mln spell over box office, halts 'X-Men' uprising

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 1 "Maleficent," Walt Disney's special-effects laden take on "Sleeping Beauty's" wicked fairy godmother, captivated moviegoers collecting $70 million in ticket sales to win the weekend box office stakes.

The movie starring Angelina Jolie as the black-robed villain finished far ahead of last week's winner, "X-Men: Days of Future Past," which took $32.6 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters. Seth MacFarlane's western comedy "A Million Ways to Die in the West" was third with $17.1 million for the three days from Friday to Sunday.

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Universal, a unit of Comcast, released "A Million Ways to Die in the West."