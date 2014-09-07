版本:
'Guardians of the Galaxy' continues assault on U.S. box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 7 "Guardians of the Galaxy," already the biggest film of the year, continued its improbable assault on the box office, collecting $10.2 million to lead all films after a month in theaters.

Featuring a cast of misfit super heroes that includes a machinegun-toting raccoon, "Guardians" leapt from the pages of Marvel Comics to total $295 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was second with $6.5 million in ticket sales for the three days from Friday through Sunday on a relatively slow post-holiday weekend. "If I Stay" was third with sales of $5.8 million, according to the box office tracking site Rentrak.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" was distributed by Walt Disney . Viacom's Paramount Pictures released "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." "If I Stay" was distributed by Time Warner's Warner Brothers studio.

(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
