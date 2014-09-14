UPDATE 1-'No Good Deed' upstages 'Dolphin Tale 2' at box office

(Adds details and quote, in paragraphs 3-14)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 Thriller "No Good Deed,"
the story of an escaped convict who terrorizes a woman and her
children inside their home, seized the top spot on U.S. and
Canadian box office charts over the weekend, beating family
friendly sequel "Dolphin Tale 2."
"No Good Deed" collected $24.5 million in domestic ticket
sales from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from
tracking firm Rentrak. "Dolphin Tale 2," the sequel to a 2011
hit about a plucky marine mammal, finished second with $16.6
million.
Last weekend's winner, Marvel's hit space adventure
"Guardians of the Galaxy," came in third with $8 million.
"Guardians" became the first film of 2014 to bring in more than
$300 million at North American theaters, distributor Walt Disney
Co said. The movie's global sales reached $612 million.
"No Good Deed" stars Idris Elba as an escaped prisoner who
shows up claiming car trouble at the suburban Atlanta home of a
mother played by Taraji P. Henson. After she offers to let him
use her phone, the man invades her home and forces her to fight
for the family's survival.
The movie, released by Sony, beat forecasts from
Box Office Mojo for a debut of $19 million. The film played in
about 2,175 theaters and cost $13.2 million to make.
Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution at Sony
, chalked up the film's success to cast chemistry and
successful behind-the-scenes efforts.
"It really was a team effort, the production, the marketing,
the distribution," Bruer said. "We believed in the film, and
knew audiences liked it."
The debut of "Dolphin Tale 2" felt short of the first movie,
which opened with $19.1 million in 2011 and went on to earn
$95.4 million around the world.
The original "Dolphin Tale" told the real-life story of a
dolphin named Winter that lost its tail in a crab trap and was
rehabilitated with a prosthetic tail. In the sequel, the team
that saved Winter seeks a new dolphin companion for it after its
surrogate mother dies. Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd star in
the film.
The sequel cost $36 million to make, according to Box Office
Mojo, and was produced by Alcon Entertainment.
In fourth place was Paramount's "Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles," based on the series that began with 1980s comic books.
Starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett and Whoopi Goldberg, the film
was produced by the special-effects-loving Michael Bay.
Comedy "Let's Be Cops," starring Jake Johnson and Damon
Wayans Jr., collected $4.3 million, taking fifth place.
"The Drop," a crime drama starring Tom Hardy and the late
James Gandolfini, earned $4.2 million from its debut in 809
theaters.
"The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by
Ralph Boulton and Mohammad Zargham)