'Maze Runner' speeds past Neeson's 'Tombstones' at box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 Dystopian young adult movie "The Maze Runner" won the weekend box office race in the United States and Canada, collecting $32.5 million in ticket sales to outpace the Liam Neeson action flick "A Walk Among the Tombstones."

Neeson's film earned $13.1 million from Friday through Sunday and finished in second place, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak. The comedy "This is Where I Leave You" landed in the No. 3 slot with takings of $11.9 million.

"Maze Runner" stars MTV "Teen Wolf" heartthrob and former teen YouTube star Dylan O'Brien as one of a group of boys living in an isolated paradise where they are trapped by a giant moving concrete maze. The movie is based on the first novel in a young adult series written by James Dashner.

In "Walk Among the Tombstones," Neeson plays a private investigator hired by a drug kingpin to find out who murdered his wife. "This is Where I Leave You" features Tina Fey and Jason Bateman in the story of four grown siblings forced to live together for a week after their father dies.

"The Maze Runner" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Walk Among the Tombstones" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp , in the United States and by Entertainment One Group in Canada. "This is Where I Leave You" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

