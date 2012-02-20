'Safe House' takes holiday weekend box office title

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
LOS ANGELES Feb 20 Denzel Washington action movie "Safe House" won the box office race with $28.4 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over a long holiday weekend in the United States, according to studio estimates released on Monday.
"Safe House" finished ahead of love story "The Vow" from Friday through Monday, the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday. "The Vow" rung up $26.6 million over the four days.
Third place belonged to family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," which pulled in $26.4 million over the weekend.
"Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. The movie studio of Sony Corp released "The Vow." "Journey 2" was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros.
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.