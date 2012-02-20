'Safe House' takes holiday weekend box office title

LOS ANGELES Feb 20 Denzel Washington action movie "Safe House" won the box office race with $28.4 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over a long holiday weekend in the United States, according to studio estimates released on Monday.

"Safe House" finished ahead of love story "The Vow" from Friday through Monday, the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday. "The Vow" rung up $26.6 million over the four days.

Third place belonged to family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," which pulled in $26.4 million over the weekend.

"Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. The movie studio of Sony Corp released "The Vow." "Journey 2" was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros.