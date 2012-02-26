版本:
'Act of Valor' triumphs at box office

LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Military drama "Act of Valor" ranked at the top of weekend box office charts with $24.7 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

Second place belonged to Tyler Perry's "Good Deeds," which rung up $16.0 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. Family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" landed in third place with $13.5 million.

Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "Good Deeds." "Journey 2" was released by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros.

