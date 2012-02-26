'Act of Valor' triumphs at box office

LOS ANGELES Feb 26 Military drama "Act of
Valor" ranked at the top of weekend box office charts with $24.7
million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates
released on Sunday showed.
Second place belonged to Tyler Perry's "Good Deeds," which
rung up $16.0 million at domestic theaters from Friday through
Sunday. Family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" landed in
third place with $13.5 million.
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor"
in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in
Canada. Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "Good
Deeds." "Journey 2" was released by Time Warner Inc unit
Warner Bros.