Dr. Seuss story 'The Lorax' wins box office

LOS ANGELES, March 4 The animated movie version of Dr. Seuss story "The Lorax" climbed to the top of weekend box office charts with a stronger-than-expected $70.7 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

"The Lorax" topped second-place film "Project X," a new comedy that brought in $20.8 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. "Act of Valor," a military drama in its second weekend in theaters, took third place with $13.7 million.

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp, released "The Lorax." "Project X" was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros, and "Act of Valor" was released by privately held Relativity Media.