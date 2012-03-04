Dr. Seuss story 'The Lorax' wins box office

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, March 4 The animated movie version of Dr. Seuss story "The Lorax" climbed to the top of weekend box office charts with a stronger-than-expected $70.7 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.
"The Lorax" topped second-place film "Project X," a new comedy that brought in $20.8 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday. "Act of Valor," a military drama in its second weekend in theaters, took third place with $13.7 million.
Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp, released "The Lorax." "Project X" was distributed by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros, and "Act of Valor" was released by privately held Relativity Media.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.