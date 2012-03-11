'Lorax' beats Disney's 'Carter' at box office

LOS ANGELES, March 11 Dr. Seuss movie "The
Lorax" won the box office race for the second straight weekend,
beating Walt Disney Co's expensive 3D space adventure
"John Carter."
"The Lorax" pulled in $39.1 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters from Friday through Sunday, studio estimates released
on Sunday showed. "John Carter," which cost about $250 million
to produce, brought in $30.6 million domestically.
Comedy "Project X" took third place honors with $11.6
million during its second weekend in theaters.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "The
Lorax" and "Project X" was distributed by Time Warner Inc
unit Warner Bros.