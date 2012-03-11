UPDATE 1-'Lorax' beats Disney Mars epic at box office

* 'Lorax' takes $39.1 mln domestically
* Disney's 'Carter' tops $100 mln globally
* Weekend up 9 pct vs. last year
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, March 11 Dr. Seuss movie "The
Lorax" stayed firmly planted at No. 1 on box office charts over
the weekend, easily trumping the debut of Walt Disney Co's
expensive sci-fi flick "John Carter."
The animated "Lorax" notched its second win in a row with
$39.1 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales from Friday
through Sunday, according to studio estimates released on
Sunday.
"John Carter" opened in second place with $30.6 million, a
low number for a hoped-for blockbuster. While the 3D space
adventure grossed more than double that amount overseas, Disney
is left with a big hole to fill just to break even. The film
cost an estimated $250 million to produce, plus tens of millions
more to market.
"John Carter" added $70.6 million from international
markets, for a global total of $101.2 million. Movies typically
take in their biggest haul over the first weekend and see sales
slip by at least 40 percent the following week. Studios split
box-office receipts with theaters.
Heading into the weekend, Wall Street analysts predicted
Disney would lose tens of millions of dollars on the film.
Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould on Friday estimated a $165
million loss.
Audiences gave the movie a "B+" in polling by survey firm
CinemaScore, and domestic sales gained 25 percent from Friday to
Saturday, said Dave Hollis, Disney's executive vice president
for motion picture sales and distribution.
While "we appreciate the larger economics of the film, we
are encouraged by how the film has been received" by audiences,
Hollis said.
"John Carter" is based on a century-old book by Edgar Rice
Burroughs, creator of Tarzan. The movie stars Taylor Kitsch from
TV's "Friday Night Lights" as an ex-military captain who is
transported to Mars and tries to end the planet's civil war.
"John Carter" is the first live-action movie from Andrew
Stanton, director of Oscar-winning animated mega-hits "Wall-E"
and "Finding Nemo" from Disney's Pixar unit.
Critics were split on the film. Fifty percent gave the movie
a positive rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.
"The Lorax," an environmental tale about a fuzzy orange
creature that guards trees, held strong in its second weekend.
The movie dropped 44 percent from a week earlier. Total
worldwide sales for the big-screen adaptation of Seuss' 1971
children's book now stand at $123.7 million.
Overall North American (U.S. and Canadian) ticket sales
outpaced 2011 for the 10th straight weekend, beating the same
frame last year by 8.7 percent. Year-to-date ticket sales are
running 18.3 percent ahead of 2011, according to the box office
division of Hollywood.com.
Comedy "Project X," about three high-school kids who plan a
party that spins out of control, pulled together $11.6 million
domestically. That landed the movie in third place during its
second weekend in theaters.
NEW FILMS MAKE LITTLE NOISE
Horror flick "Silent House" had a quiet debut, pulling in $7
million and taking fourth place. The movie stars Elizabeth Olsen
as a young woman trapped in a lakeside house and unable to
contact the outside world. A spokeswoman for distributor Open
Road Films said the movie would be profitable for the company.
In fifth place, military drama "Act of Valor" brought in
$7.0 million. The film has grossed $56.1 million after three
weekends in theaters.
New comedy "A Thousand Words" starring Eddie Murphy found
little to talk about, opening with $6.4 million domestically and
finishing in sixth place. Distributor Paramount had forecast an
opening around $5 million or $6 million for the movie, which was
produced by Dreamworks with a budget of about $40 million.
The movie bombed with critics, earning 37 unanimously
negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave the movie a
"B-" in CinemaScore polling.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures released "Dr.
Seuss' The Lorax." Time Warner Inc released "Project X."
"A Thousand Words" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit
of Viacom Inc. "Silent House" was released by Open Road
Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal
Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc
. Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of
Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the
movie in Canada.