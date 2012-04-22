'Hunger Games' gives up box office crown

LOS ANGELES, April 22 Romantic comedy "Think Like a Man" topped the domestic movie box office charts during the weekend, ending the four-week winning streak of the blockbuster movie "The Hunger Games."

"Think Like a Man" earned $33 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

New romantic movie "The Lucky One" finished second with $22.8 million. "Hunger Games" fell to third place, pulling in $14.5 million.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Think Like a Man." "The Lucky One" was distributed by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio, and "Hunger Games" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.