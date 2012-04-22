'Hunger Games' gives up box office crown

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
LOS ANGELES, April 22 Romantic comedy "Think Like a Man" topped the domestic movie box office charts during the weekend, ending the four-week winning streak of the blockbuster movie "The Hunger Games."
"Think Like a Man" earned $33 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
New romantic movie "The Lucky One" finished second with $22.8 million. "Hunger Games" fell to third place, pulling in $14.5 million.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Think Like a Man." "The Lucky One" was distributed by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. studio, and "Hunger Games" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
* Kewaunee Scientific Corp- order backlog is at $106.9 million at January 31, 2017, as compared to $95.2 million at January 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.