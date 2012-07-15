UPDATE 1-"Ice Age" puts chill on "Spider-Man" at box offices

* "Ice Age: Continental Drift" at No. 1, hauls in $46
million
* "Amazing Spider-Man" No. 2; global sales now $521 million
* Comedy "Ted" rounds out top 3 films in U.S. and Canada
LOS ANGELES, July 15 "Ice Age: Continental
Drift," the fourth film in the animated series featuring a
woolly mammoth and his prehistoric friends, trampled "The
Amazing Spider-Man" and took the top spot at U.S. and Canadian
box offices on Sunday with $46 million.
Featuring the voice of comedian Ray Romano as the
warm-hearted mammoth Manny and John Leguizamo as Sid the
fast-talking sloth, the 3D film's opening weekend beat forecasts
and topped the debut of the most recent movie in the series,
2009's "Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs," which opened to $42
million.
The biggest opening in the series was 2006's "Ice Age: The
Meltdown," which grossed $68 million in its first weekend.
Overall the animated series, which was produced for Fox by its
Blue Sky Studios, has collected $1.9 billion in worldwide ticket
sales, according to ticket tracking website Box Office Mojo.
"Ice Age" had been projected to gross around $40 million for
the weekend, according to Paul Dergarabedian, president of
Hollywood.com's box office division.
"Spider-Man," the reboot of the blockbuster series that
starred Andrew Garfield as the superhero's alter ego Peter
Parker, collected $35 million over the weekend, after selling
$140 million in ticket sales during a six-day run that began
with midnight shows the day before the July 4th holiday.
Its cumulative domestic ticket sales after roughly two weeks
in theaters now stand at $201 million. Add another $320 million
overseas, and worldwide ticket sales total $521 million, easily
making it among the year's top movies.
"Ted" a comedy about a man and his foul-mouthed, pot-smoking
teddy bear, slipped to third place with domestic sales of $22.1
million from Friday through Sunday. Directed by "Family Guy"
creator Seth MacFarlane, the Universal Pictures release has
earned $159 million domestically since its June 29 debut and has
become a Hollywood summer season surprise.
Disney's animated fairy tale "Brave" weathered the entrance
of the edgier "Ice Age" and landed in the No. 4 spot. The movie
about a rebellious, red-haired Scottish princess, produced by
Disney's Pixar unit, grabbed $10.6 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters and has collected $196 million after four weeks.
Another surprise hit, Warner Bros. male stripper film "Magic
Mike," edged out Oliver Stone's gritty drug drama, "Savages," to
claim the No. 5 spot. "Mike" rang up $9 million in ticket sales
to boost its domestic total to $92 million.
"Savages, produced by Universal Pictures, totaled $8.7
million over the weekend, bringing its cumulative sales to $31.5
million after two weeks in theaters.
"Ice Age" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.. "Spider-Man" was distributed by Sony Pictures
Entertainment, the movie studio wing of Sony Corp and
produced by Marvel Studios, a division of Walt Disney Co.
Disney's studio unit released "Brave," and Time Warner
Inc.'s Warner Bros. distributed "Magic Mike." "Savages"
and "Ted" were distributed by Universal Pictures, whose
controlling parent is Comcast Corp.