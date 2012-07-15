"Ice Age" puts chill on "Spider-Man" at box offices

July 15 "Ice Age: Continental Drift," the fourth
film in the animated series about a woolly mammoth and his
prehistoric friends, trampled "The Amazing Spider-Man" at U.S.
and Canadian box offices over the weekend, selling $46 million
worth of tickets and reaching No. 1.
Last week's runaway leader, "Spider-Man," the reboot of the
blockbuster series starring Andrew Garfield as the superhero's
alter ego Peter Parker, fell to second place with sales of $35
million, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
The superhero film sold $140 million worth of tickets during
its opening, six-day run that began with midnight shows the day
before the July 4th holiday.
"Ted" a comedy about a man and his foul-mouthed, pot-smoking
teddy bear, slipped to third place with domestic sales of $22.1
million from Friday through Sunday. Disney's animated fairy tale
"Brave" grabbed $10.7 million in domestic theaters for fourth
place.
"Ice Age" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp.. "Spider-Man" was distributed by Sony Pictures
Entertainment, the movie studio wing of Sony Corp and
produced by Marvel Studios, a division of Walt Disney Co.
. Disney's studio unit released "Brave," and "Ted" was
distributed by Universal Pictures, whose controlling parent is
Comcast Corp.