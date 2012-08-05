Batman knocks down 'Total Recall' to win box office

LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Batman movie "The Dark Knight
Rises" took the weekend box office title for a third time,
beating back a challenge from science fiction remake "Total
Recall."
"Dark Knight Rises" brought in an estimated $36.4 million
from theaters in the United States and Canada, distributor
Warner Bros said on Sunday. The movie is the third film in a
popular trilogy starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader.
"Total Recall" finished in distant second place with $26
million from Friday through Sunday. The film stars Colin Farrell
in a remake of a 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
The No. 3 spot went to family sequel "Diary of a Wimpy Kid:
Dog Days," which grabbed $14.7 million.
Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Dark Knight Rises." Sony Corp's movie studio
distributed "Total Recall," and News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio released "Diary of a Wimpy Kid."