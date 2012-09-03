'The Possession' grips Labor Day weekend box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Horror film "The Possession"
took hold of the No. 1 spot at U.S. and Canadian box offices
over the Labor Day holiday weekend, grabbing an estimated $21.3
million in ticket sales.
The supernatural thriller about a young woman inhabited by a
demon beat new Prohibition-era crime drama "Lawless," the
second-place finisher with $13.0 million from Friday through
Monday.
Two-time champion "Expendables 2," starring 1980s action
heroes Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, fell to the
No. 3 spot, earning $11.2 million, according to studio
estimates.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "The Possession"
and "Expendables 2." The Weinstein Co distributed "Lawless."