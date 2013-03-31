版本:
'G.I. Joe' movie sequel beats cavemen to win box office

March 31 Action movie "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" won the weekend box office battle in the United States and Canada, fighting off cartoon cavemen, a Tyler Perry drama, and a heroine possessed by an alien.

"G.I. Joe," a sequel starring Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis, secured $41.2 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.

Last week's winner, animated prehistoric adventure "The Croods," slipped to second place with $26.5 million in North America (the United States and Canada). "Tyler Perry's Temptation" landed in the No. 3 slot with $22.3 million.

"G.I. Joe" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by News Corp unit 20th Century Fox. Lions Gate Entertainment released "Temptation."
