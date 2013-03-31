UPDATE 2-'G.I. Joe' sequel blasts past cavemen to win box office

By Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney
March 31 Action movie "G.I. Joe: Retaliation"
won the weekend box office battle in the United States and
Canada, fighting off competition from cartoon cavemen, a Tyler
Perry drama, and an alien-possessed heroine trying to save the
human race.
"G.I. Joe," a sequel starring Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson
and Bruce Willis, secured $41.2 million in domestic ticket sales
from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.
Last week's winner, animated prehistoric adventure "The
Croods," slipped to second place with $26.5 million in North
America (the United States and Canada). "Tyler Perry's
Temptation" landed in the No. 3 slot with $22.3 million.
"G.I. Joe" opened Wednesday evening to get a jump on the
Easter holiday weekend. The cumulative box office after Sunday
is estimated at $51.7 million. In international markets, the
movie racked up $80.3 million, for a global haul of $132
million.
"The result is as spectacular as the look of the movie,"
said Don Harris, president of domestic theatrical distribution
at Paramount Pictures.
"We couldn't be happier with the result in terms of both the
domestic and international box office and the response from
movie goers."
Inspired by a Hasbro toy, "G.I. Joe" tells the story of
elite soldiers fighting the enemy organization called Cobra as
well as threats from within the federal government. The sequel
to 2009's "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" was slated to open last
summer, but the release was delayed to convert the film to 3D.
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, MGM and Skydance
Productions produced the sequel for about $130 million. Ahead of
the weekend, forecasters predicted a domestic tally around $38
million for "G.I. Joe."
Domestic ticket sales for "The Croods," a Dreamworks
Animation comedy about a family of cave dwellers,
dropped 39 percent from its debut a week ago. The cumulative
international box office takings rose to $140.5 million.
"Temptation," a departure from Perry's hit comedies, focuses
on a married woman drawn to a handsome billionaire. The movie
stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross and Vanessa Williams.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian plays a small role and helped
promote the film through TV appearances and social media.
Another new release, sci-fi romantic thriller "The Host,"
finished in sixth place with $11 million. The movie is based on
a novel by Stephenie Meyer, author of the "Twilight" vampire
series that became a blockbuster movie franchise.
"Host" features a love triangle centered around a young
woman whose body is taken over by an alien with good intentions.
The two live in the same body, first as enemies before they
become friends who team up to save the human race. Irish actress
Saoirse Ronan plays the lead character.
Distributor Open Road Films acquired domestic rights for
"The Host" for $2 million.
In fourth place, thriller "Olympus Has Fallen" earned $14
million during its second weekend. The movie stars Gerard Butler
and Morgan Freeman in the tale of a White House under attack.
Disney's "Oz the Great and Powerful" came in fifth with $11.6
million.
"G.I. Joe" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks
Animation and released by News Corp unit 20th
Century Fox. "The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a
joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc. Lions Gate
Entertainment released "Temptation." "Olympus Has
Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict.