'Evil Dead' slashes cave men, dinosaurs for big box office win

April 7 "Evil Dead," the blood-drenched remake
of the 1981 horror classic, "The Evil Dead," scared up $26
million in its first weekend to win the box office race,
slashing past another familiar story, the 3D re-release of
Steven Spielberg's 1993 dinosaur blockbuster, "Jurassic Park."
The supernatural story of five twenty-something friends who
battle demons in a remote cabin, "Evil Dead" far surpassed
industry projections of about $20 million for the film following
a strong $1.8 million in midnight showings on Thursday.
Last weekend's box office leader, "G.I. Joe: Retaliation,"
fought its way into a virtual tie with animated Stone Age comedy
"The Croods," now in its third week in theaters, with each
taking in $21.1 million, according to estimates from
Hollywood.com's box office division.
The 3-D "Jurassic Park" re-release was fourth with $18.2
million in ticket sales, and "Olympus Has Fallen" rounded out
the top five with sales of $10 million.