Tom Cruise takes back box office with 'Oblivion'

April 21 Tom Cruise's post-apocalyptic thriller
"Oblivion" wiped out the box office competition, racking up
$38.2 million over the weekend in its U.S. and Canadian debut.
The debut of "Oblivion" knocked baseball movie "42" into
second place, according to studio estimates. The drama about
Jackie Robinson, the first black player in the major leagues,
earned $18 million from Friday through Sunday after leading the
charts a week ago.
In third place, animated Stone Age comedy "The Croods"
earned $9.5 million during its fifth weekend in theaters.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Oblivion." Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros
distributed "42." "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks
Animation and distributed by News Corp's 20th
Century Fox.