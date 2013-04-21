UPDATE 1-Tom Cruise takes back box office with 'Oblivion'

By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski
April 21 Tom Cruise's post-apocalyptic thriller
"Oblivion" wiped out the box office competition, racking up
$38.2 million in weekend ticket sales during its U.S. and
Canadian debut.
The debut of "Oblivion" knocked baseball movie "42" into
second place. The drama about Jackie Robinson, the first black
player in the Major Leagues, earned $18 million from Friday
through Sunday after leading the charts a week ago.
In third place, animated Stone Age comedy "The Croods"
earned $9.5 million during its fifth weekend in theaters,
according to studio estimates. Global sales for the Dreamworks
Animation production were estimated at $429.4 million
through Sunday, according to distributor Twentieth Century Fox
International.
"Oblivion," a story set in 2077 about the last humans on
Earth, opened a week earlier to strong results in overseas
markets. The North American (U.S. and Canadian) results exceeded
pre-weekend forecasts for debut sales in the low- to mid-$30
million range, and earned Cruise his biggest opening since the
"Mission Impossible" films.
In "Oblivion," Cruise plays a man who repairs the drones
that monitor the nearly empty Earth while its last human
inhabitants search for a new home. Morgan Freeman co-stars.
Nikki Rocco, president for domestic distribution at
Universal Studios, said that Universal was "very happy" with the
opening, and credited the marketing team as well as the timing
of the film's release for its strong results. Universal Studios
is a unit of Comcast Corp.
Combined with international receipts, the movie's global
sales stood at $150.2 million Sunday. The movie cost about $120
million to produce.
No other movies were released nationwide over the weekend.
Rounding out the top five, horror spoof "Scary Movie 5"
grossed $6.3 million, and action sequel "G.I. Joe: Retaliation"
took in $5.8 million.
Overall, movie ticket sales for 2013 reached $2.76 billion,
running 11.2 percent behind the same point last year, according
to the box office division of Hollywood.com.
The summer blockbuster season, when studios release their
big-budget, effects-filled action movies and sequels, kicks off
May 3 with "Iron Man 3" from Walt Disney Co's Marvel
studio.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Oblivion." Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros.
distributed "42." "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks
Animation and distributed by News Corp's 20th
Century Fox. The privately held Weinstein Co released "Scary
Movie 5." Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc,
released "G.I. Joe: Retaliation."