Wahlberg's 'Pain & Gain' knocks Cruise from box office lead

April 28 "Pain & Gain," a dark action comedy
starring Mark Wahlberg, muscled to the top of weekend box office
charts with an estimated $20 million in U.S. and Canadian
tickets sales.
The movie about bodybuilders on a crime spree knocked Tom
Cruise's sci-fi thriller "Oblivion" into second place. The
post-apocalyptic drama pulled in $17.4 million, according to
studio estimates released on Sunday.
Baseball drama "42" took the No. 3 slot with sales of $10.7
million from Friday through Sunday. The movie tells the story of
Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball's first black player.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Pain &
Gain." Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
distributed "Oblivion" and Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros
released "42."