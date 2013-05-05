UPDATE 1-'Iron Man 3' soars with huge $175.3 mln in US, Canada debut

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 5 Superhero sequel "Iron Man 3"
rocketed to the top of U.S. and Canadian box office charts,
kicking off Hollywood's summer movie season with $175.3 million
in weekend ticket sales for the second-biggest film opening of
all time.
Combined with international sales, the movie from Walt
Disney Co's Marvel studio brought its global haul to an
estimated $680.1 million, Disney said on Sunday.
The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as billionaire businessman
Tony Stark, whose superhero alter-ego spars with an evil
extremist.
"Iron Man 3" fed off the success of the first two
installments plus last year's "The Avengers," a superhero mashup
that united Iron Man, The Hulk and other Marvel characters.
"Avengers" opened on the same weekend last year with $207.4
million over its first three days, a record for the United
States and Canada.
"Iron Man 3" finished second on the all-time list behind
"Avengers" and ahead of the July 2011 release of "Harry Potter
and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2," which opened with $169.2
million, according to the box office division of Hollywood.com.
"It is an extraordinary start," said Dave Hollis, Disney's
executive vice president of distribution. "The start on the U.S.
side is something that we are exceptionally proud of."
The $200-million production is another hit for Disney, which
is focusing its movie studio on franchise films like "Iron Man"
that can spawn movie sequels, toy sales and theme-park rides.
The two previous "Iron Man" movies earned a combined $1.2
billion around the world, according to the Box Office Mojo
website.
"Iron Man 3" debuted in international markets starting April
24 to record openings in many countries including China and
Russia, generating buzz ahead of its release the United States
and Canada.
The big domestic numbers for "Iron Man 3" boosted the
overall box office, which is dragging behind 2012 after a
sluggish winter and spring.
Studios are counting on summer action films, superhero
stories and sequels to lift ticket sales in the coming months.
Future releases include sci-fi sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness,"
Superman reboot "Man of Steel" and robot-versus-aliens action
flick "Pacific Rim."
The "Iron Man" mania trounced all other movies over the
weekend.
Last week's winner, dark action comedy "Pain & Gain,"
dropped to second place with $7.6 million. Baseball drama "42"
took the No. 3 slot with $6.2 million.
Rounding out the top five, Tom Cruise's post-apocalyptic
thriller "Oblivion" grossed $5.79 million, and the animated film
"The Croods" rang up $4.2 million.
"Pain & Gain" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc. Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures
distributed "Oblivion." Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
, released "42."