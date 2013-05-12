'Iron Man' beats strong 'Gatsby' in movie box office showdown

May 12 Tony Stark's superpowers lifted
blockbuster "Iron Man 3" back to the top of movie charts in the
United States and Canada, beating out a strong debut over the
weekend for lavish Jazz Age drama "The Great Gatsby."
Coming off a gigantic opening a week earlier, "Iron Man 3"
commanded $72.5 million in ticket sales from Friday through
Sunday in its second weekend. "Gatsby," starring Leonardo
DiCaprio as millionaire Jay Gatsby in the classic F. Scott
Fitzgerald tale, earned a strong $51.1 million, according to
studio estimates.
"Iron Man 3" stars Robert Downey Jr. as Stark, a billionaire
businessman with a superhero alter ego. The movie from Walt
Disney Co's Marvel Studios opened last weekend with
$174.1 million for the second-biggest movie opening of all time.
In distant third place, dark action comedy "Pain & Gain"
grossed $5 million. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne
Johnson as bodybuilders-turned-criminals who kidnap a wealthy
deli owner.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Great Gatsby." "Pain & Gain" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.