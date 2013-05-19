'Star Trek' sequel tops weekend box office in North America

May 19 Sci-fi movie "Star Trek Into Darkness"
journeyed to the top of weekend box office charts as the latest
voyage of the Starship Enterprise pulled in $70.6 million at
U.S. and Canadian theaters.
The new 3D installment in the "Star Trek" franchise knocked
the mighty "Iron Man 3" to second place. The superhero sequel
from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios grossed $35.2
million over the weekend.
"Into Darkness" stars Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk
and Zachary Quinto as Spock, the pointy-eared, human-Vulcan
first officer. The film added $13.5 million from shows on
Wednesday evening and Thursday, for a total of $84.1 million
through Sunday.
In third place, lavish Jazz Age drama "The Great Gatsby"
grossed $23.4 million from Friday through Sunday, according to
studio estimates. The 3D movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio in a film
adaptation of the classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Star Trek Into Darkness" and Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros. distributed "The Great Gatsby."