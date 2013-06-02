'Fast & Furious' rolls over Will Smith's 'After Earth'

June 2 Car chase sequel "Fast & Furious 6" kept
racing at U.S. and Canadian box offices, leading all movies for
a second straight weekend and finishing far in front of Will
Smith and son's new sci-fi film "After Earth."
"Fast & Furious" racked up $34.5 million from Friday through
Sunday, according to studio estimates. The sixth installment in
the billion-dollar franchise takes the action to London, where
stars Vin Diesel and Dwyane Johnson lead their crew on a mission
to take down an international ring of mercenary drivers.
In the No. 2 slot was comedy heist caper "Now You See Me"
pulled in $28.1 million. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg in the
story of street magicians who stage large-scale magic shows
during which they rob banks and distribute money to the
audience.
"After Earth," starring Smith and his son Jaden Smith,
earned $27 million to finish in third place. The film takes
place 1,000 years after an apocalypse forced humans to escape
from Earth, where a boy and his father are stranded after a
crash landing and looking for help.
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp,
released "Fast & Furious 6." "Now You See Me" was distributed
Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment
. "After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's
movie studio.