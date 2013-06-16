REFILE-Faster than speeding bullet, "Man of Steel" wins box office race

June 16 "Man of Steel," the big-budget reboot of
the Superman franchise, leaped over the apocalyptic buddy comedy
"This is the End," collecting a muscular $113.1 million to lead
the domestic box office with the year's second-largest opening
weekend and the biggest June opening ever.
"This is the End," written by star Seth Rogen and his
childhood friend Evan Goldberg, collected $20.5 million at
theaters in the domestic market comprised of the United States
and Canada, according to studio estimates collected by Reuters.
The apocalyptic comedy depicting the end of the world stars
more than a dozen well-known Hollywood actors including James
Franco, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Emma Watson.
In third place, the comedy heist caper "Now You See Me"
continued its stronger-than-expected showing with ticket sales
of $10.3 million, bringing its three-week total to $80 million.
"The Purge," made for $3 million by the producer of the
low-budget "Paranormal Activity" series, finished fifth with
$8.2 million, behind "Fast & Furious 6," which took in $9.4
million in its fourth week in release.
Starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey, "The Purge" is set in
2022 when the U.S. government reduces crime by allowing almost
all crime to go unpunished during a 12-hour "purge" period.
"Man of Steel" was released by Warner Bros., Sony/Columbia
released "This is the End," "The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6"
were distributed by Universal and Lionsgate/Summit distributed
"Now You See Me."