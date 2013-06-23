"Monsters University" scares zombies to lead box office

BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
June 23 "Monsters University," the prequel to Pixar's 2001 animated blockbuster "Monsters, Inc.," scared up $82 million in weekend ticket sales to easily outdistance the week's other new movie, the big-budget apocalyptic thriller "World War Z."
"World War Z,", the story of a zombie pandemic starring Brad Pitt, collected impressive domestic ticket sales of $66 million, according to studio estimates made available to Reuters.
Last week's top movie, the Superman reboot "Man of Steel" , was third with ticket sales of $41.2 million.
"This Is the End," the apocalyptic comedy written by star Seth Rogen and his childhood friend Evan Goldberg, collected $13 million to take fourth place, according to the box office division of Hollywood.com.
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.