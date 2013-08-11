Matt Damon thriller 'Elysium' flies above 'Planes' at box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Aug 11 Matt Damon sci-fi
thriller "Elysium," the story of an elite space outpost locked
in battle with poor invaders from Earth, won a tight box-office
race among four new films at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"Elysium" grabbed $30.5 million in domestic ticket sales
from Friday through Sunday, edging Jennifer Aniston comedy
"We're the Millers," which took in $26.6 million.
Walt Disney Co animated movie "Planes" took the No.
3 slot with $22.5 million, according to studio estimates.
Fantasy movie "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" landed fourth
with $14.6 million.
"Elysium" portrays two worlds in the year 2154 - a diseased
and overpopulated Earth, and Elysium, a space station where the
elite live far from the seething masses.
Damon stars as Max, a blue-collar worker with a criminal
past who needs medicine from Elysium to survive. Jodie Foster
plays the Elysium defense secretary bent on keeping Max and all
other illegal immigrants out.
"Planes," a spin-off of Walt Disney Co's Pixar
franchise "Cars," features the voice of Dane Cook as a crop
duster with a fear of heights. The movie was produced by the
DisneyToons studio and originally planned as a direct-to-DVD
release.
In "We're the Millers," Aniston plays a stripper enlisted by
a small-time pot dealer (Jason Sudeikis) to pose as his wife
when he puts together a phony family to help him smuggle
marijuana into the United States.
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," a sequel to a 2010
release, is based on a series of books about a boy with special
powers. In the new film, the boy, played by Logan Lerman, joins
his friends on a quest for a golden fleece that will save their
home.
Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Elysium."
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released "We're
the Millers." "Percy Jackson" was distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.