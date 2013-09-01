'One Direction' edges 'Butler', sings its way to box office win

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 1Concert film "One
Direction: This is Us," a Sony Pictures/TriStar release
featuring the red-hot British boy band One Direction, won the
weekend box office race with ticket sales of $17 million, edging
the civil rights drama "Lee Daniels' The Butler" which had led
for the past two weeks.
"The Butler," starring Forest Whitaker as a long-serving
White House butler, generated $14.7 million in ticket sales at
domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday, according to
studio estimates which did not include projected sales for the
Monday Labor Day holiday.
Warner Bros.' Jennifer Aniston hit, "We're the
Millers," also starring Jason Sudeikis in the drug smuggling
comedy, was third with $12.6 million at U.S. and Canadian
theaters.