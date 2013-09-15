Horror flick 'Insidious 2' jolts box office with $41 mln

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 Low-budget horror
sequel "Insidious: Chapter 2" grabbed moviegoers searching for a
Friday the 13th scare, winning the U.S. and Canadian box office
race over The Robert De Niro comedy "The Family."
The fright flick about a family haunted by spirits pulled in
more than $41 million in ticket sales in its first three days,
according to studio estimates on Sunday. About $20 million came
on its Friday the 13th release date.
"The Family" finished in second place with $14.5 million
over the weekend. The movie features De Niro as a mob boss whose
family relocates to France under the witness protection program.
Last weekend's box office champ, sci-fi sequel "Riddick,"
fell to third place with $7 million in ticket sales. The movie
stars Vin Diesel as an intergalactic traveler who can see in the
dark.
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
"The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"Riddick" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.