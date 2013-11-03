RPT-UPDATE 1-'Ender's Game' battles to U.S., Canada box office win

By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 3 "Ender's Game," the
futuristic story of children forced to fight an enemy race,
battled to the top of box office charts in the United States and
Canada, defeating senior citizen buddy comedy "Last Vegas" and
animated turkey tale "Free Birds."
Based on a best-selling 1985 novel, "Ender's Game" collected
$28 million in ticket sales over its first three days, according
to studio estimates released on Sunday.
Raunchy comedy "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa," which topped
last weekend's charts, dropped to second place with $20.5
million. "Last Vegas" debuted in the No. 3 spot, grabbing $16.5
million.
Elsewhere, Marvel action hero Thor hammered into
international theaters for sequel "Thor: The Dark World,"
hauling in $109.4 million from Wednesday through Sunday,
distributor Walt Disney Co said. The movie debuts in the
United States and Canada on Friday.
"Ender's Game" stars Asa Butterfield as Ender Wiggin, a
young boy who is singled out for his superior intellect and put
through advanced warfare training. Harrison Ford plays Colonel
Graff, the man who isolates Ender from his comrades and
manipulates him into commanding a war.
The movie is the latest adaptation of a young adult novel
brought to the big screen by studios hoping to start a new
blockbuster franchise like "Twilight" and "The Hunger Games."
"Ender's Game" finished in line with projections from box
office analysts, who forecast a $25 million to $30 million
start. The movie was produced for $110 million by Lions Gate
Entertainment's Summit Entertainment studio, Oddlot
Entertainment and visual effects company Digital Domain.
More than half - 54 percent - of the audience was over age
25, making its appeal to younger moviegoers and potential for a
sequel less clear.
"It looks like 'Ender's Game' is one-and-done," said Jeff
Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co.,
noting that with next week's big domestic opening of "Thor"
"there won't be much of the box office pie left for 'Ender's
Game.'"
A-LIST CAST
"Last Vegas" stars an A-list cast of Oscar-winning actors
Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline,
playing four lifelong friends who reunite for a bachelor party.
Mary Steenburgen plays a Vegas lounge singer in the movie,
produced by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, with a small
budget of $28 million.
Studio officials said they were thrilled that the movie,
which received an A-plus CinemaScore rating from people who had
seen it, also exceeded its pre-opening tracking estimates.
"Free Birds," featuring the voices of Owen Wilson and Woody
Harrelson, debuted in fourth place, ringing up $16.2 million at
North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters. The 3D movie tells
the story of two turkeys that travel back in time to stop the
birds from becoming the main course at Thanksgiving dinner.
The film, which cost $55 million to make, was co-financed by
privately held Relativity Media and Reel FX Animation Studios.
Rounding out the charts, 3D space thriller "Gravity" pulled
in $13.1 million. The movie's worldwide total through Sunday
topped $425 million, according to Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc. "Bad Grandpa," released by Viacom Inc
unit Paramount Pictures, brought its total to $62.1
million through two weekends.
"Escape Plan," the prison-escape thriller teaming Sylvester
Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, fell out of the top 10 to
No. 11 in only its third week in release, with $2.3 million in
receipts for a total of $21.6 million.