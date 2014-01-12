'Lone Survivor' out muscles 'Hercules' to lead U.S. box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 12 "Lone Survivor," the true story of a failed U.S. Navy SEALS mission to capture or kill a Taliban leader in Afghanistan, collected $38.5 million in ticket sales over the weekend to shoot ahead of Walt Disney Co's animated movie "Frozen" and win the U.S. and Canadian box office title.

The film stars Mark Wahlberg as Marcus Luttrell, the only one of four SEALS to return from the mission and who wrote the 2007 book on which the movie is based.

"Frozen," last week's box office winner, was second with ticket sales of $15.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from Rentrak.

"The Wolf of Wall Street," a tale of financial greed starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was third with $9 million, while this week's only other major debut, "The Legend of Hercules," was just behind, selling $8.6 million in tickets.

"Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "The Wolf of Wall Street."