"Ride Along" rolls over Jack Ryan to win U.S. weekend box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 19 "Ride Along," a
buddy cop comedy starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube, collected
$41.2 million in ticket sales to top the weekend box office
charts, leaving another new release, political thriller "Jack
Ryan: Shadow Recruit," in the dust.
Last week's box office winner, the Afghanistan war tale
"Lone Survivor," was second with ticket sales of $23.2 million,
according to studio estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.
"The Nut Job," the first animated release from Open Road
Films, collected $20.6 million in ticket sales to claim third
place.
Starring Chris Pine as the late author Tom Clancy's
fictional CIA analyst, "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" collected
ticket sales of $17.2 million over the first three days of the
Martin Luther King holiday weekend for the No. 4 spot.
"Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" were released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. Viacom's
Paramount Pictures released "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit." Open
Road Films, a joint between theater giants AMC Entertainment
and Regal Entertainment Group, released "The Nut
Job".