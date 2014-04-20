'Captain America' soars again, tops 'Rio 2' to win U.S. box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 20 Marvel's
superhero in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" claimed a
third straight box office win, collecting $26.6 million at the
domestic box office to beat the colorful birds of animated film
"Rio 2," which generated $22.5 million in ticket sales.
"Heaven Is for Real," based on a best-selling Christian book
about a boy who claims to have witnessed heaven during surgery,
was a strong third with $21.5 million over the Easter holiday
weekend.
"Transcendence," the heavily promoted science fiction
thriller starring Johnny Depp as an artificial intelligence
researcher, was a disappointing fourth with $11.2 million,
according to studio estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.
"Rio 2" was distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First
Century Fox. Walt Disney distributed "Captain
America." "Transcendence" was distributed by Warner Brothers, a
unit of Time Warner. Sony's Tri Star unit
distributed "Heaven Is for Real."
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)