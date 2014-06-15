'Jump Street' guns down 'Dragon' to lead weekend box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 "22 Jump Street,"
starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as cops who return to
college undercover, collected $60 million in ticket sales at
domestic theaters over the weekend, out-gunning animated "How to
Train Your Dragon 2."
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," the sequel to the 2010
blockbuster, totaled $50 million from Friday through Sunday at
U.S. and Canadian box offices, according to studio estimates.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2" was produced by Dreamworks
Animation and distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox's
Fox studio. Sony's Columbia Pictures released
"22 Jump Street.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)