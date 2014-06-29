'Transformers' turns into box office behemoth with $100 mln opening

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 29 "Transformers: Age of Extinction", the fourth film in the series of films about form-changing robots that save the planet, racked up $100 million at the box office, jump-starting a sleepy summer with the year's biggest opening weekend.

"22 Jump Street", starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, was second with $15.4 million in its third week in movie theaters, according to studio estimates. The animated film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" took the No. 3 spot with sales of $13.1 million for the Friday through Sunday period at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

"Transformers: Age of Extinction" was distributed by Paramount, a unit of Viacom. Sony released "22 Jump Street" and Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, distributed "How to Train Your Dragon". (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)