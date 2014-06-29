UPDATE 1-'Transformers' turns into box office behemoth with $100 mln opening

(Adds comments by Paramount executive, other details)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 29 "Transformers: Age
of Extinction," the fourth in the series of films about
form-changing Autobot robots that save the planet, powered up
with $100 million in box office sales, jump-starting a sleepy
summer with the year's biggest opening weekend.
"22 Jump Street," starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill,
was second with $15.4 million in its third week in theaters,
according to studio estimates. Animated film "How to Train Your
Dragon 2" took the No. 3 spot with sales of $13.1 million for
the Friday through Sunday period at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
"Transformers: Age of Extinction" stars Mark Wahlberg in his
first outing taking on the evil Dinobots. The series' three
previous installments, starring Shia LeBeouf, generated nearly
$2.7 billion in worldwide sales, according to Box Office Mojo.
"It's just a spectacular result," said Don Harris, president
of domestic theatrical distribution for Paramount.
The film took in more than $200 million overseas, an
indication of "what a beloved franchise this is worldwide,"
Harris added, crediting director Michael Bay who helmed all four
installments.
"Transformers" added another $10.7 million on domestic IMAX
screens and $16.6 million internationally.
Made for more than $200 million, the film pits Optimus
Prime, Bumblebee and other Autobots against new villains. It met
industry projections for its opening weekend.
The nearly three-hour movie garnered mostly poor reviews,
with only 17 percent of 121 critics giving it a "fresh" rating,
according to the site Rotten Tomatoes, but ticket buyers gave
the film an A- rating according to polling service CinemaScore.
Prior to the opening of "Transformers," summer ticket sales
had lagged last year by 15 percent, according to the box office
tracking site Rentrak, when blockbusters such as "Iron Man 3,"
"Monsters University," and "Fast & Furious 6" drove ticket
sales.
Last weekend's box office leader "Think Like a Man Too," a
comedy starring Kevin Hart based on TV personality Steve
Harvey's book "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man," was fourth
with $10.4 million.
"Maleficent," Walt Disney Co's revision of its 1959
movie "Sleeping Beauty" starring Angelina Jolie as a
spell-casting evil fairy, rounded out the top five with $8.2
million and has totaled more than $200 million since opening on
May 30.
"Transformers: Age of Extinction" was distributed by
Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc. Sony Corp
released "22 Jump Street" and "Think Like a Man Too."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)