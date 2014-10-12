UPDATE 1-'Gone Girl' retains hold at top of U.S. and Canada box office

(Adds details on new movies, other background)
By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 12 Ben Affleck's movie
thriller "Gone Girl" dominated U.S. and Canadian movie charts
for a second consecutive weekend, collecting $26.8 million in
ticket sales to beat back challenges from four new films that
fought for moviegoer dollars.
New action movie "Dracula Untold" finished second with $23.5
million while Walt Disney Co family comedy "Alexander
and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" was third,
earning $19.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
Horror flick "Annabelle," last weekend's runner-up, landed
in the No. 4 slot with $16.4 million.
Courtroom drama "The Judge," from Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros, debuted in fifth place for the weekend, pulling in
$13.3 million at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters.
The movie stars Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall in the story
of a father and son trying to reconnect.
"Gone Girl" stars Affleck as a writer who becomes the prime
suspect when his wife, played by Rosamund Pike, goes missing.
The movie is based on a best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn.
The R-rated film generated buzz after last weekend's strong
$37.5 million debut and praise from critics. The movie's total
sales climbed to $78.3 million through Sunday, distributor 20th
Century Fox said.
In "Dracula Untold," Luke Evans plays the man who eventually
transforms into the famous creature of the night.
"Dracula," which the studio said performed even stronger
than had been expected, opened overseas a week ago and has
earned $86.1 million around the globe, according to distributor
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Alexander," a film adaptation of a classic children's book,
tells the story of a perpetually unlucky preteen boy, portrayed
on screen by Australian newcomer Ed Oxenbould. Jennifer Garner
and Steve Carrell play his parents. The movie cost $28 million
to make, according to the Box Office Mojo website.
A scary porcelain doll is the lead character in "Annabelle,"
which is a spin-off from 2013 horror hit "The Conjuring." The
movie from Warner Bros has grossed $62.2 million since it hit
theaters on Oct. 3.
"That plethora of choice is what's fueling major expansion
at the box office right now," said Rentrak's Mike Marcell,
referring to the varying genres covered by this week's crop of
new films.
Thriller "Addicted" debuted in seventh place, ringing up
$7.6 million from a more limited showing in just 846 theaters.
The movie aimed at African-American audiences tells the story of
a businesswoman who has an affair with a painter. It was
distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
