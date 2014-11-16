UPDATE 1-'Dumb and Dumber' sequel outmuscles 'Hero' to win weekend box office

(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 16 "Dumb and Dumber
To", the sequel to the 1994 comedy that raised stupidity to an
art form, led the U.S. and Canadian box office this weekend,
taking in $38.1 million and outmuscling last week's winner, "Big
Hero 6."
"Hero," Walt Disney Co's animated story of a boy and
his robot, settled for a close second with $36 million,
according to estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.
Director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar"
collected $29.2 million for third place.
"Dumb and Dumber To" stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as
dimwitted friends searching for the long-lost daughter of one of
the buddies. The original film, Dumb and Dumber," was among
1994's biggest hits, with $127.2 million in domestic ticket
sales.
"We felt it was going to do over $30 million, but this is
bordering on $40 million," said Nikki Rocco, president for
domestic distribution at Universal Pictures, the Comcast Corp
unit that released the film.
"The timing was right for a comedy of this nature, one with
broad appeal," Rocco added, noting the studio successfully
broadened the film's appeal to ethnic audiences, with Hispanics
making up 38 percent of ticket buyers.
"Big Hero 6," which features the voices of Damon Wayans,
Jr., James Cromwell and Maya Rudolph, has collected $111.7
million in the United States and Canada since opening on Nov. 7,
for a global total of $148 million.
Disney said the film helped propel the studio's strong year
at the box office. On Friday it surpassed $4 billion in global
sales for the second time in its history.
New release "Beyond the Lights," the story of a pop star
struggling with the pressures of fame who falls in love with a
policeman, took fourth place with $6.5 million. Director Gina
Prince-Bythewood's third film follows well-received titles "Love
& Basketball" and "The Secret Life of Bees."
"Gone Girl," director David Fincher's box office hit
starring Ben Affleck as a man suspected in his wife's
disappearance, rounded out the top five with $4.6 million,
bringing its domestic haul to $152.7 million.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom, distributed
"Interstellar." Independent studio Relativity released "Beyond
the Lights."
