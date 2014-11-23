'Hunger Games' tops U.S. chart with $123 million on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 23 The third
installment of the blockbuster Hunger Games action movie series
starring Jennifer Lawrence tallied $123 million in ticket sales
to top weekend box office charts, according to studio estimates.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1" scored the year's
biggest U.S. opening and added a further $152 million at
overseas box offices for a global tally of $275 million.
Walt Disney's animated action film "Big Hero 6" was second,
with ticket sales of $20.1 million for the three days from
Friday through Sunday pushing its three-week total to $135.7
million.
Director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar"
was third with $15.1 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices.
It has taken in $120.6 million since opening on Nov. 5.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was distributed by
Lionsgate. Disney released "Big Hero 6", while
"Interstellar" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom .
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by David
Goodman)