UPDATE 1-'Mockingjay' disarms 'Penguins' to retain top spot at U.S. box office

(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 30 "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay - Part 1," the third film in the dystopian action
series starring Jennifer Lawrence, collected $56.9 million to
hold off advances by animated films "Penguins of Madagascar" and
"Big Hero 6" and claim victory at the U.S. holiday weekend box
office.
"Penguins of Madagascar," the fourth in the series of
"Madagascar" films, waddled into second place on its opening
weekend with $25.8 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters for the
three days ending on Sunday, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
Walt Disney's "Big Hero 6," the box office champion
three weeks ago, was third with $18.8 million in ticket sales.
The film has generated $167 million since its Nov. 7 release.
"Mockingjay," which stars Lawrence as young archer Katniss
Everdeen who leads a rebellion, recorded $82.7 million over the
five-day Thanksgiving Day weekend and has generated more than
$225 million since opening on Nov. 21, according to Rentrak.
The film, which scored the third-highest total ever for a
five-day Thanksgiving weekend, has raked in $254 million outside
the United States and Canada, for a global take of $480 million.
"Penguins" added another $36 million from overseas box
offices for a global total of $72 million, according to
distributor 20th Century Fox. The family film saw 58 percent of
its audience under age 25 amid what the studio called a soft
Thanksgiving marketplace overall.
The Thanksgiving box office haul of $230 million for
Wednesday through Sunday fell far short of the record-setting
figures a year ago, when moviegoers flocked to theaters for
films including the second "Hunger Games" installment, spending
$293.7 million on all releases combined.
Rounding out the weekend's top five, director Christopher
Nolan's space adventure Interstellar starring Matthew
McConaughey took in $15.8 million boosted by premium-priced IMAX
screenings, while the new Jason Bateman-Jennifer Aniston film
"Horrible Bosses 2" was fifth with $15.7 million.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was distributed by
Lionsgate. 20th Century Fox, the unit of 21st Century
Fox, released the Dreamworks production "Penguins of
Madagascar." Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner,
distributed "Horrible Bosses 2." "Interstellar" was released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Rosalind Russell)