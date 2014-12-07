'Mockingjay' rumbles on to lead slow post-Thanksgiving weekend

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 7 "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay - Part 1," starring Jennifer Lawrence as the young
archer who rallies the downtrodden citizens of a dystopian
society, collected $21.6 million to lead the box office charts
for a third consecutive weekend.
DreamWorks Animation's "Penguins of Madagascar" was
second with $11.1 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters during a
slow post-Thanksgiving weekend, when moviegoers traditionally
turn their attention toward shopping.
"Horrible Bosses 2", starring Jason Bateman, Charlie Day and
Jason Sudeikis as entrepreneurs who help to stage a kidnapping
to get ahead, was third with $8.6 million in sales for the three
days from Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from
tracking firm Rentrak.
Lionsgate distributed the latest Hunger Games
instalment, while "The Penguins of Madagascar" was released by
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. Warner
Brothers, owned by Time Warner, distributed "Horrible
Bosses 2".
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by David
Goodman)