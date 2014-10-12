'Gone Girl' remains atop U.S. and Canada box office chart

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 12 Ben Affleck's movie
thriller "Gone Girl" dominated U.S. and Canadian movie charts
for a second consecutive weekend, collecting $26.8 million in
ticket sales to beat challenges from four new films that fought
for moviegoer dollars.
New action movie "Dracula Untold" finished second with $23.5
million while Walt Disney Co family comedy "Alexander
and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" was third,
earning $19.1 million from Friday through Sunday according to
estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
Horror flick "Annabelle", last weekend's runner-up, landed
in the No. 4 slot with $16.4 million.
"Gone Girl" stars Affleck as a writer who becomes the prime
suspect when his wife, played by Rosamund Pike, goes missing.
The movie is based on a best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn.
In "Dracula Untold" Luke Evans plays the man who eventually
transforms into the famous creature of the night.
"Alexander", a film adaptation of a classic children's book,
tells the story of a perpetually unlucky pre-teen boy, who is
portrayed by Australian newcomer Ed Oxenbould. Jennifer Garner
and Steve Carrell play his parents.
A scary porcelain doll is the lead character in "Annabelle"
which is a spin-off from 2013 horror hit "The Conjuring".
"Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, the movie
studio owned by 21st Century Fox. Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. studio distributed "Annabelle". "Dracula
Untold" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.
