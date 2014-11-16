版本:
'Dumb and Dumber' sequel outmuscles 'Hero' to claim weekend box office victory

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 16 "Dumb and Dumber To", the sequel to the 1994 comedy that raised stupidity to an art form, outmuscled last week's top film "Big Hero 6" to win the box office race with $38.1 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

"Hero", Walt Disney Co's animated story of a boy and his robot, settled for a close second with $36 million, according to estimates provided by tracking firm Rentrak.

Director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar" collected $29.2 million for third place.

"Dumb and Dumber" was released by Comcast's Universal Pictures. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, distributed "Interstellar." (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Crispian Balmer)
