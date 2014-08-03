The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting Aug 1,
led by "Guardians of the Galaxy," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 94.0 million
2 (1) Lucy...................................$ 18.3 million
3 (*) Get On Up..............................$ 14.0 million
4 (2) Hercules...............................$ 10.7 million
5 (3) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 8.7 million
6 (5) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 6.4 million
7 (4) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 5.6 million
8 (6) Sex Tape...............................$ 3.6 million
9 (8) And So It Goes.........................$ 3.3 million
10 (10) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 3.3 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 189.3 million
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 94.0 million
Lucy..........................................$ 79.6 million
The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 63.0 million
Hercules......................................$ 52.3 million
Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 47.6 million
Sex Tape......................................$ 33.9 million
Get On Up.....................................$ 14.0 million
And So It Goes................................$ 10.5 million
A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 7.1 million
"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Planes, Fire and Rescue" were
distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Get on Up," "Lucy" and "The Purge: Anarchy" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Hercules" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom
Inc.
"Sex Tape" was distributed by Sony Corp.
"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"And So It Goes" was released by privately held Clarius
Entertainment.
"A Most Wanted Man" was released by Roadside Attractions.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski)