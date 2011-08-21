'The Help' beats four new films to win box office

LOS ANGELES Aug 21 Southern society drama "The Help" overtook four new releases to take the top spot at the domestic weekend box office, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.

"The Help," in its second weekend in theaters, rang up $20.5 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said.

Sci-fi movie "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" took second place with $16.3 million during its third weekend. New family film "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World," the fourth installment in the franchise, finished third with $12.0 million.

"The Help" was produced by DreamWorks. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). Dimension Films, a unit of the closely held Weinstein Co, released the fourth "Spy Kids" movie. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)