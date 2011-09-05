'The Help' wins holiday weekend box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 The housekeepers of "The
Help" kept their hold on the top of the domestic box office by
beating three new releases over the U.S. holiday weekend,
according to studio estimates released on Monday.
"The Help" brought in a projected $19 million in U.S. and
Canadian ticket sales over four days including the U.S. Labor
Day holiday, distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said. The movie
was produced by DreamWorks.
Spy thriller "The Debt" took second place with an estimated
$12.6 million. Space mystery "Apollo 18" finished third with
$10.7 million.
The Debt was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast
Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures. Privately held Weinstein
Co distributed "Apollo 18."
