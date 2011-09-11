'Contagion' takes hold of weekend box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 Deadly virus thriller
"Contagion" caught on with filmgoers and easily took the top
spot at the weekend box office in the United States and Canada,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.
"Contagion" brought in $23.1 million in ticket sales over
its first three days of release, distributor Warner Bros. said.
The film tells the story of the race to contain a lethal virus
that is quickly circling the globe.
"The Help," a surprise summer hit about black maids in
civil rights-era Mississippi, slipped to second place after
three straight weeks at No. 1. The film rung up $8.7 million
over the weekend.
"Warrior," a new drama about two brothers who battle in a
mixed martial arts tournament, pulled in $5.6 million to finish
in third place.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), released
"Contagion." Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed
"Warrior." "The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and
distributed by Walt Disney Co. (DIS.N)
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)