Robot movie 'Real Steel' tops box office again

LOS ANGELES Oct 16 Boxing robot movie "Real
Steel" won the domestic box office for the second straight
weekend, edging a remake of 1980s dance classic "Footloose."
"Real Steel" brought in about $16.3 million at U.S. and
Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates released on
Sunday. The action movie starring Hugh Jackman landed slightly
ahead of "Footloose," which brought in an estimated $16.1
million.
Third place went to horror movie "The Thing" with $8.7
million.
"Real Steel" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "Footloose" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), distributed "The Thing."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)