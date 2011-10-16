Robot movie 'Real Steel' tops box office again

LOS ANGELES Oct 16 Boxing robot movie "Real Steel" won the domestic box office for the second straight weekend, edging a remake of 1980s dance classic "Footloose."

"Real Steel" brought in about $16.3 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. The action movie starring Hugh Jackman landed slightly ahead of "Footloose," which brought in an estimated $16.1 million.

Third place went to horror movie "The Thing" with $8.7 million.

"Real Steel" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "Footloose" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), distributed "The Thing." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)